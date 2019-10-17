"This is why I can’t wait to be out of the political arena. It seems that there are always those people who are running or supporting someone for a position who will say and do anything to secure the win. From Washington to Albany and to Warren County, it is becoming increasingly mean-spirited in all elections. We have lost our decency."
Bud York, Warren County sheriff, about a complaint accusing him of violating the so-called "Hatch Act," which limits what political action some government employees can pursue. A federal agency has informed York that he didn't break the law. Story, PAGE A1
