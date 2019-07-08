Quote of the day 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated: - Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only. - Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader. - Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms. - Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed. - Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed. - Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed. - Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Moreau man dies in crash near Great Sacandaga Lake Glens Falls woman charged with DWI after crash Queensbury DWI arrest leads to three drug arrests Man accused of raping teen Man charged with purse theft at store View All Promotions promotion On the Road Again Summer Sweepstakes AP promotion spotlight Who's your TV mom? Print Ads Sale Howard Hanna Real Estate Realty USA - Ad from 2019-07-04 Jul 4, 2019 Howard Hanna Queensbury Office 63 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 1-518-798-3636 Website Creative NEIGHBORS NY INC. - Ad from 2019-07-07 Jul 7, 2019 Neighbors NY Inc 206 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-743-0030 Website Car NEMER FORD - Ad from 2019-07-04 Jul 4, 2019 Nemer Ford 323 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-798-8834 Website Pool ADIRONDACK POOLS & SERVICE - Ad from 2019-07-02 Jul 2, 2019 Adirondack Pools & Service 5 Boulevard, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-798-5552 Website Creative NEIGHBORS NY INC. - Ad from 2019-07-03 Jul 3, 2019 Neighbors NY Inc 206 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-743-0030 Website Home SIMONS HEATING AND COOLING - Ad from 2019-07-08 12 hrs ago Simons Heating And Cooling, Inc. 47 Main Street, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-955-1051 Currently Open Website Creative NEIGHBORS NY INC. - Ad from 2019-07-04 Jul 4, 2019 Neighbors NY Inc 206 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-743-0030 Website Car MANGINO VALUE CENTER - Ad from 2019-07-06 Jul 6, 2019 Mangino Value Center 1658 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 518-373-4100 Website Home GARDEN TIME - Ad from 2019-07-05 Jul 5, 2019 Garden Time 652 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-793-8555 Website Restaurant ADIRONDACK BAR AND GRILL - Ad from 2019-07-02 Jul 2, 2019 Adirondack Bar And Grill 982 State Route 149, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-793-2325 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.