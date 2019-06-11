"You're going to breathe whatever is in the air where you are. So all of us are exposed to air pollution, effectively, continuously."

David Carpenter, head of the University of Albany’s Institute for Health and the Environment, at a clean air forum Monday night in Glens Falls

