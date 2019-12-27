Quote of the day
“I never expected to be in the hall of anything, except maybe hall of shame. It’s one of those things you have in your head, but you don’t go asking for it.”

Dan Miner, about being voted into the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame

Story, Page A1

