Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 6, 2019 @ 4:36 pm
“What can happen going forward? What does this area want to be?”
Jim Martin, an economic planner with The LA Group, at a Glens Falls community meeting
Story, Page A1
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are
violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal
insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or
acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt
are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that
contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not
allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.