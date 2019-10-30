“It wasn’t my plan to be where I am now with Molly, but she, better than anyone, carries on his spirit and the essence of the Youth Center.”
Meghan McMahon, the Glens Falls Youth Center's new assistant director, about working with longtime friend Molly Congdon, the current director of the center who took over after her father and longtime center director Matt Congdon died Story, PAGE C1
