"I'm not going to punish Queensbury taxpayers by trying to sue them."

Claudia Braymer, Glens Falls 3rd Ward supervisor, about the decision by members of a Warren County Board of Supervisors committee to not pursue a lawsuit against the town of Queensbury over a $50,000 grant that a former Lake George Watershed Coalition official was accused of stealing   Story, PAGE A1

