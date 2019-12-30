Quote of the day
"He had been on a crime spree for a few months. ... Now he's on the run, so we add that element to his situation."

Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale, about Galen A. Tryon, recently released under new bail laws

Story, Page A1

