“I spoke to both of the guys way back when they decided to run and I said, ‘Hey guys, be gentlemen and be polite, be professional.’"

Warren County Sheriff Bud York, about the race to replace him

Story, Page A1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments