“We do have an ordinance that regulates decibel levels, so if it continues to be an issue, there will be people there with meters. People will be equipped to be able to enforce the written law as it stands.”

Jane Reid, Glens Falls councilwoman-at-large, speaking after Tuesday's Common Council meeting about concerns with political protests downtown, including the issue of noise and siren sounds from megaphones    Story, PAGE C1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments