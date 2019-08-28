“Two years ago, the Warren County Board of Supervisors gave us this building, which was vacant, and they gave it to us with the proviso that we create a destination venue where visitors and residents could come and learn about history. And we’re very proud to say we did it.”
Teri Podnorszki Rogers, executive director of the Warren County Historical Society, about the organization's new museum at 50 Gurney Lane in Queensbury Column, PAGE C1
