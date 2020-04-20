Quote of the day
"To loosen up the rules safely, we should have at least a couple of weeks of data telling us that the virus is circulating minimally if at all in our community. If we loosen up too soon, we risk killing some of our neighbors or family.”

Dr. Richard Leach, a retired infectious diseases specialist who worked as an epidemiologist at Glens Falls Hospital, explaining that upstate New York is only now beginning to feel the impact of the coronavirus    Story, PAGE A1

