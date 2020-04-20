Quote of the day

"To loosen up the rules safely, we should have at least a couple of weeks of data telling us that the virus is circulating minimally if at all in our community. If we loosen up too soon, we risk killing some of our neighbors or family.”
Dr. Richard Leach, a retired infectious diseases specialist who worked as an epidemiologist at Glens Falls Hospital, explaining that upstate New York is only now beginning to feel the impact of the coronavirus Story, PAGE A1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.