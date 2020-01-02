Quote of the day
Quote of the day

"It's very difficult when you have that amount of damage, everything is down in the basement and then you add water on top of it."

Warren County Fire Coordinator Brian LaFlure, about the fatal fire Tuesday in Warrensburg

Story, Page A1

