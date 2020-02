“The Batten Kill is the gem of the regional trout rivers with its population of wild brown and native brook trout, By supporting the national Trout Unlimited initiative, the river should be in good hands going forward.”

Greg Cuda, president of the Clearwater Chapter of Trout Unlimited, discussing the benefits of the project to improve trout habitat on the Batten Kill, work that should bring more anglers to the region and help protect during flooding events. See story, Page A1