Quote of the day
0 comments

Quote of the day

  • 0

“I foresee your mall turning into enclosed boat shops, auto shops and live venues,” he said.

Tony Metivier, Queensbury Town Board member, speaking in support of the town allowing expanded uses at Aviation Mall  Story, PAGE B1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News