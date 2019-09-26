"It's just a tragic loss for our community. He was a college graduate, a bright young man with a great life ahead of him. It's just horrible."

Matt Simpson, Horicon town supervisor, mourning the loss of Joseph D. Turcotte, 38, of Brant Lake, whose vehicle was hit by a fleeing pickup truck in Chester on Thursday. Turcotte was a member of the Horicon Planning Board and ran Gar Wood Boats in Brant Lake with family members. Story, PAGE A1

