"It's just a tragic loss for our community. He was a college graduate, a bright young man with a great life ahead of him. It's just horrible."
Matt Simpson, Horicon town supervisor, mourning the loss of Joseph D. Turcotte, 38, of Brant Lake, whose vehicle was hit by a fleeing pickup truck in Chester on Thursday. Turcotte was a member of the Horicon Planning Board and ran Gar Wood Boats in Brant Lake with family members. Story, PAGE A1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.