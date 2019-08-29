“This transition, in my opinion, is 10 times tougher than any other because you’ve got all the stuff going on. You’ve got your body, your social group, you’re family and you’re figuring all of that out at the same time. There’s a bunch of firsts.”
Topher Montville, grades 6-8 counselor in Whitehall Central School District, referring to the first day of middle school for students moving to the sixth grade Story, PAGE A1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.