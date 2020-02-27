Quote of the day

“The goal would be to slow down the expected trend.”
Todd Kusnierz, Moreau supervisor, referring to his proposal to change the town zoning code to prohibit farmers from selling agriculture district land for apartment complexes Story, PAGE A1
“The goal would be to slow down the expected trend.”
Todd Kusnierz, Moreau supervisor, referring to his proposal to change the town zoning code to prohibit farmers from selling agriculture district land for apartment complexes Story, PAGE A1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.