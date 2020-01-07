Quote of the day
Quote of the day

"The fun part is going to start when I get my feet on the ground and everything is in place." 

Jim LaFarr, Warren County's newly sworn-in sheriff, about his plans to put on a uniform and regularly interact with the public        Story, PAGE A1

