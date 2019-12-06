“I am not stopping. I will continue to fight for a human system that will not sell our children's lives for a lousy $20 profit for a corporation that made a 24% growth in 2018 with a net revenue of $6.1 billion.”
Scott Desnoyers, of Stillwater, about the death of his son following the loss of his health insurance, and his subsequent lobbying for a systemic change to the nation's health care system through the "Medicare for All" initiative Story, PAGE C1
