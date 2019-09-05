“External measures are important, however, none of them address the cause of why a child would want to harm themselves or someone else. What does (work) is social and emotional learning and teaching kids how to manage their emotions, how to be resilient and how to make responsible decisions.”
Scarlett Lewis, mother of a child slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, speaking to Hadley-Luzerne Elementary School faculty Story, PAGE C1
