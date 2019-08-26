"My reaction to Harvard was something along the lines of, 'Wow this is bigger than I thought.'"

Erik Schreiner, who graduated from Hadley-Luzerne high school this spring and is going to Harvard in the fall

Story, Page C1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments