"This is obviously creating a massive burden on law enforcement agencies. You're changing a complete institution and how it works. ... Everyone is concerned. We're meeting weekly to discuss how we are possibly going do this."
Jason Carusone, Warren County district attorney, about prosecutors across New York trying to figure out how they will comply with the state's new criminal justice reforms Story, PAGE A1
