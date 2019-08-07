“You're going to put it there and hope and pray that a child is not going to get killed, or maimed. I want the council, the leaders of this wonderful city to seriously consider what is proposed here.”
Barbara Kelly, a Graves Street resident, referring to concerns about traffic and pedestrians as they relate to a proposed new Stewart’s Shop on Ridge Street Story, PAGE C1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.