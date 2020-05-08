Quote of the day

“I didn’t really have anything going on and I knew that I had the skill set that could be really useful down there. So I didn’t see any point in not going, even though I knew it was going to be a risk to me.”
Hannah Young, a 20-year-old Glens Falls native and member of UAlbany’s student-run Five Quad Volunteer Ambulance Service, referring to the week she spent in Rockland County, one of the hardest-hit hot spots for COVID-19 in the state, where she volunteered as an EMT Column, PAGE C1
