"We were made aware that the issue existed and we are trying to find out whether there were any other cases."
Tony Jordan, Washington County district attorney, about his office reviewing past prosecutions following the arrest of a state investigator who authorities say did not follow the proper evidence chain of custody and falsified documents in prison contraband cases Story, PAGE A1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.