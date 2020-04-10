Quote of the day
0 comments

Quote of the day

  • 0

“We continue to believe that it is ill-advised to admit patients into the nursing home environment who are COVID-19 positive if there are safer options available. But Fort Hudson also understands it is our responsibility to be part of the community response so long as we can do it safely, which we can.”

Andy Cruikshank, Fort Hudson Health System chief executive officer, who has urged state officials to let coronavirus patients stay in the hospital until they tested negative, if the hospital was not overloaded, rather than transfer those patients to a nursing home    Story, PAGE A1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News