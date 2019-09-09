“You mention the Glens Falls Home, and all of a sudden, people have connections to it.”

Joan Tarantino, executive director of The Conkling Center in Glens Falls, referring to the home in Glens Falls that housed elderly women for decades. There will be a celebration of the 120th anniversary of the Glens Falls Home on Sept. 22. Column, PAGE C1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments