David A. Deeb
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican
Address: 39 Marcy Lane, Queensbury
Occupation: High school substitute teacher, focus on government and U.S. history
Education: B.A., State University of New York at Albany
Age: 71
Current public offices held: Eight years on town of Queensbury Planning Board, current board secretary
Past public offices held: Queensbury Planning Board
Credentials for office: Self-employed small business owner for 43 years; five years on Charles R. Wood Board of Directors, past president of the board; six years on YMCA Board of Directors, secretary of the board; lifelong resident of the area, born and raised in Glens Falls, resident of Queensbury for the past 47 years.
Top issues in this campaign: Controlled and responsible growth; keeping a balance with the Green Initiative: solar, land conservancy and clean water; focus on fiscal responsibility; ability to work collaboratively with the board across party lines.
What I’d do if elected: Maintain current working relationship on the board; work diligently for the Ward 2 citizens and all citizens of Queensbury; keep the town fiscally strong and running efficiently.
Harrison Freer
Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic, Independence, Conservative
Address: 28 Garrison Road, Queensbury
Occupation: Semi-retired, retired Air Force colonel; part-time flight instructor/corporate pilot
Education: B.S. political science, U.S. Air Force Academy, 1976; M.S. business, LaVerne University, 1984; M.S. Space Operations, U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology, 1986; M.S. National Security Strategy, National Defense University, 1994
Age: Candidate did not respond
Current public offices held: Chairman of the Queensbury Zoning Board of Appeals
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: I bring a thoughtful, experienced perspective of how government works and how to get things done in the public sector. I also understand business, having worked in leadership positions at large and small companies. I also bring leadership experience, which, to me means working together as a team.
Top issues in this campaign: I think we need to balance development and protecting the environment. We need to be data driven in how to deal with change. This means doing our share to protect our valuable environment, work to mitigate negative effects, and adapt to inevitable change. “Complete Streets” and better EMS.
What I’d do if elected: I will represent all the people of Ward 2. For me, this means listening to their concerns, being responsive, and advocating for their interests. It also means communicating the capabilities and limitations of local government. I also intend to act civilly in dealing with colleagues and other stakeholders.
