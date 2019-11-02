Jennifer Switzer

Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic

Address: 40 Brickoven Road, Queensbury

Occupation: School business manager for Warrensburg Central School District 

Education: B.B.A. accounting, Siena College

Age: 52

Current public offices held: Town of Queensbury, Ward 4 councilperson

Past public offices held: N/A

Credentials for office: Accountant with nearly 20 years of municipal accounting and budgeting experience, including as the town of Queensbury budget officer. I have a proven solutions-based record of working with the current Town Board and staff in finding solutions to issues both big and small facing the town and its citizens.

Top issues in this campaign: Sustainability! The town needs to continue to plan for the future from updating and improving our infrastructure to protecting and improving our environment. This can only be achieved by listening, working with and respecting each Town Board member while compromising when necessary.

What I'd do if elected: Complete and implement the Capital Improvement Plan I initiated, a tool the Town Board needs to plan for Queensbury's future and remain fiscally responsible. Continue my solutions-based approach while bringing the perspective of a working woman and mother.

G. Travis Whitehead

Ballot party lines in general election: Independence Party candidate for Queensbury Council, Ward 4

Address: 22 Brookshire Trace, Queensbury

Occupation: Consulting engineer (retired)

Education: Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering 1975, RPI; master’s in engineering, electrical engineering 1977, RPI

Age: 66

Current public offices held: Member, Queensbury Clean Energy Committee, 2017-present; member, Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, 2018-present

Past public offices held: Member, Queensbury Clean Energy Committee, 2017-present; member, Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, 2018-present

Credentials for office: I have been actively monitoring local government for the past six years. Though not the first to sense the Siemens fraud, I demonstrated tenacity and team-building skills that ultimately yielded a $500,000 payment. I also helped uncover fraud at the LGWC and LCLGRPB and helped stop an unneeded runway.

Top issues in this campaign: The town raised $7,000,000 more than was budgeted over the past six years. Unable to find someone inside town government to question this, and ignored at the public podium, I will take my place on the board and demand answers to this and the reckless spending of taxpayer funds.

What I’d do if elected: I will make myself available to listen to constituents and address any issues they might have. I will spend the time needed to monitor town operations, attempting to improve the content of resolutions prior to their adoption. I will no longer be ignored at workshops or, if needed, at meetings.

