Anthony F. Metivier (incumbent)
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 21 Brookfield Run, Queensbury
Occupation: Account executive with the Upstate Insurance Agency
Education: Bachelor of Science in economics and finance from Bentley University
Age: 51
Current public offices held: Queensbury Town Board, Ward 1 councilman
Past public offices held: Queensbury Planning Board, 1997-2007
Credentials for office: This is my 11th year as your Ward 1 representative. Our Town Board has so much momentum right now and is getting so much accomplished. I look forward to seeing our projects come to fruition over the next two years.
Top issues in this campaign: I wouldn’t say there are issues in this campaign but certainly lots left to do. We will continue to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money yet need to continue to move our town forward in a responsible manner.
What I’d do if elected: Continue to serve my constituents as I have done over the last 11 years.
Paul Ryan
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 15 Hanneford Road, Queensbury
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Saratoga Springs H.S. Regents diploma; attended ACC; SUNY Albany, bachelor’s - major economics, business administration minor; SUNY Albany, master’s business administration - major management information systems; Saint John’s University Law School, juris doctor
Age: 55
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: I am an experienced business leader (20 years) and local attorney (10 years) looking to help control town spending, contain taxes and improve the quality of life for residents in our community.
Top issues in this campaign: Town spending control, close burn plant, improve and extend water, sewer, natural gas infrastructure, work with New York state to improve traffic flow on 149/9 highway system, improve town RFP process to ensure best pricing, improve public access to information online to reduce FOIL requests.
What I’d do if elected: I’d immediately work with purchasing and departments to ensure taxpayer dollars are not wasted; lobby our state officials to help reduce traffic issues on 149 and Route 9; and evaluate plans to extend municipal water to areas with poor water quality like Jenkinsville and Sunnyside.
