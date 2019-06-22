Anthony F. Metivier (incumbent)

Ballot party line in primary election: Republican

Address: 21 Brookfield Run, Queensbury

Occupation: Account executive with the Upstate Insurance Agency

Education: Bachelor of Science in economics and finance from Bentley University

Age: 51

Current public offices held: Queensbury Town Board, Ward 1 councilman

Past public offices held: Queensbury Planning Board, 1997-2007

Credentials for office: This is my 11th year as your Ward 1 representative. Our Town Board has so much momentum right now and is getting so much accomplished. I look forward to seeing our projects come to fruition over the next two years.

Top issues in this campaign: I wouldn’t say there are issues in this campaign but certainly lots left to do. We will continue to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money yet need to continue to move our town forward in a responsible manner.

What I’d do if elected: Continue to serve my constituents as I have done over the last 11 years.

 

Paul Ryan

Ballot party line in primary election: Republican

Address: 15 Hanneford Road, Queensbury

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Saratoga Springs H.S. Regents diploma; attended ACC; SUNY Albany, bachelor’s - major economics, business administration minor; SUNY Albany, master’s business administration - major management information systems; Saint John’s University Law School, juris doctor

Age: 55

Current public offices held: None

Past public offices held: None

Credentials for office: I am an experienced business leader (20 years) and local attorney (10 years) looking to help control town spending, contain taxes and improve the quality of life for residents in our community.

Top issues in this campaign: Town spending control, close burn plant, improve and extend water, sewer, natural gas infrastructure, work with New York state to improve traffic flow on 149/9 highway system, improve town RFP process to ensure best pricing, improve public access to information online to reduce FOIL requests.

What I’d do if elected: I’d immediately work with purchasing and departments to ensure taxpayer dollars are not wasted; lobby our state officials to help reduce traffic issues on 149 and Route 9; and evaluate plans to extend municipal water to areas with poor water quality like Jenkinsville and Sunnyside.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments