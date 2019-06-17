Jennifer Switzer (incumbent)
Ballot party line in primary election: Independence
Address: 40 Brickoven Road, Queensbury
Occupation: Financial director/CFO
Education: B.B.A. accounting – Siena College
Age: 52
Current public offices held: Town of Queensbury – Ward 4 – councilperson
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: As a solutions-based team player with over 15 years as the town’s budget officer and director of finance for Economic Development Corporation – Warren County, I know how to control town spending while preserving our quality of life.
Top issues in this campaign: Maintaining the quality of life and character of our community for the current and future generations while remaining fiscally responsible to all taxpayers and complying with the tax cap.
What I’d do if elected: I will continue to work with town departments and board members toward completing and implementing a capital plan followed by a multi-year budget plan. I will persist in proposing workable solutions to assist taxpayers with those issues affecting the livability of our neighborhoods.
G. Travis Whitehead
Ballot party line in primary election: Independence
Address: 22 Brookshire Trace, Queensbury
Occupation: Consulting engineer (retired)
Education: B.S. electrical engineering, RPI, 1975; master’s in electrical engineering, RPI, 1977
Age: 66
Current public offices held: Member, Queensbury Clean Energy Committee, 2017-present; member, Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, 2018-present
Past public offices held: Member, Queensbury Clean Energy Committee, 2017-present; member, Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, 2018-present
Credentials for office: I have been actively monitoring local government for the past six years. Though not the first to sense the Siemens fraud, I demonstrated tenacity and team-building skills that ultimately yielded a $500,000 payment. I also helped uncover fraud at the LGWC and LCLGRPB and helped stop an unneeded runway.
Top issues in this campaign: The town raised $7,000,000 more than was budgeted over the past six years. Unable to find someone inside town government to question this, and ignored at the public podium, I will take my place on the board and demand answers to this and the reckless spending of taxpayer funds.
What I’d do if elected: I will make myself available to listen to constituents and address any issues they might have. I will spend the time needed to monitor town operations. I will question where appropriate, and express any concerns at public meetings. I will not be limited to three minutes nor be ignored.
