QUEENSBURY — Looking over at his linemen shoving a blocking sled all over a practice field at Queensbury High School, head coach Matt Crossman’s memory went back two years, to his first season at the Spartans’ helm.
“It’s a whole new group, like two years ago,” Crossman said during a preseason practice. “Day 1 of what we were teaching this year is completely different from Day 1 last year.
“But the seniors last year I would consider very similar as juniors to this year’s junior class,” he added. “There’s a massive amount that will see a lot of time.”
The Spartans are replacing their entire offensive front and a pair of exceptional running backs — Liam O’Mara and Brendan Scott — who led Queensbury to a 9-1 record and a second straight appearance in the Section II Class A championship game. For the second year in a row, Queensbury’s season ended with a narrow loss to Burnt Hills.
So in many ways, Queensbury is starting over with a mostly new group. Still, the Spartans’ numbers are good, with more than 40 on the varsity roster, including several players returning after a year or two away from football.
“There’s a lot of teaching going on. We’re pretty young,” Crossman said.
Quarterback: Senior Nate Angell returns for his third year as the Spartans’ starting quarterback, where he passed for 516 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for five more last season.
“He’s the calming presence,” Crossman said. “He keeps everything in check, he keeps himself under control, to go along with good leadership skills.”
Backs and receivers: Liam O’Mara rushed for 1,226 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Scott added nearly 500 more yards in a season derailed by injury, but both are off to college.
However, Joe Slattery ran for 553 yards and 11 scores as a sophomore, and James Ward was solid at fullback last season. They will be joined in Queensbury’s stable of backs by Jason Rodriguez — younger brother of former Spartans star Brett Rodriguez — and Patrick Morehouse. At tight end, the Spartans return Class A first-team all-star Hunter Montgomery and Connor Havern.
Offensive line: Queensbury lost size and experience with the departure of veteran linemen like Devin Hunt, Kellen Gannon, Jeramiah Davis and Sean Collins.
The Spartans’ new front five was in a constant state of flux in the preseason. Seth Guay, a 5-10, 190-pound senior with experience, is likely to step into one guard spot, with Dom Whisenant (5-8, 295) probably at center. Sophomore Dylan Erickson (6-2, 275) should fill in as a guard or tackle. There are three players listed at 300 pounds or more on the Spartans’ roster.
“We’ve got some beef up there,” Crossman said. “We have about 12 linemen, enough that we can run two groups.”
Defense: The Spartans will rebuild their defense around a few returning starters — Montgomery at defensive end, Ward at linebacker and Jason Rodriguez at corner, and Havern has some experience at end.
The interior line had not been sorted out yet in preseason as players continued to battle for positions.
“There’s no one that’s head and shoulders above anyone else,” Crossman said. “Competition is a good thing.”
Joining Ward at linebacker in Queensbury’s 5-2 scheme could be Slattery or another Sean Collins, this one a junior.
Angell and Bryant Ward are penciled in as the safeties, with Morehouse and Kolby Anderson vying for time at corner opposite Rodriguez.
Special teams: Senior soccer player Alex Roca returns as the placekicker, giving Queensbury a reliable and powerful leg. He scored 68 points last season, including three field goals.
Outlook: Crossman said the Spartans’ goals never change, regardless of the season.
“First, you’ve got to make the playoffs, and then the second goal is to get into the sectional finals. Then your goals obviously change from there,” he said.
Queensbury again faces Burnt Hills in Class A Grasso, while Troy, Averill Park and Amsterdam loom in the Capital division.
“Burnt Hills will be good, they think highly of the JV group they had,” Crossman said. “Troy looks pretty strong, they have a lot of people back, and Averill Park is very tough.”
