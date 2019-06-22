15. Queensbury boys soccer three-peat

Queensbury's Lorenzo Cicogna passes to Aidan Jordi-Donnelly (10) during the Oct. 30 Class A title game of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament against Ballston Spa.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Class A is never an easy row to hoe in boys soccer, but Queensbury earned its third straight sectional crown in that class. The Spartans defeated Ballston Spa 4-0 in the final, then followed with a 2-1 regional final win over Fulton, earning a spot in the state's final four. A Somers goal with 46 seconds left in regulation ended the Spartans' season in the state semifinals.

