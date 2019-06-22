Class A is never an easy row to hoe in boys soccer, but Queensbury earned its third straight sectional crown in that class. The Spartans defeated Ballston Spa 4-0 in the final, then followed with a 2-1 regional final win over Fulton, earning a spot in the state's final four. A Somers goal with 46 seconds left in regulation ended the Spartans' season in the state semifinals.
Print Ads
Child
Glens Falls
518-793-3878
Creative
Service
Health Services: division Of Patient Services
518-761-6580
Restaurant
Child
Glens Falls
518-793-3878
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.