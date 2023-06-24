GLENS FALLS — In front of their friends and family, 246 students walked across the stage inside the Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night certifying them as the most recent alumni of the Queensbury Union Free School District.

Among the speakers were representatives from the Class of 2023 along with the Queensbury High School Principal Andrew Snide, Superintendent Kyle Gannon and retiring high school science teacher Patrick Smith.

At the start of the ceremony, class President Shauna Mower presented a gift to the family of Adam Sweeney, a Queensbury senior who passed away in December 2021 before reaching graduation last spring.

Carter Olsen addressed his class and reminded them not to be the frog that only seeks the next lily pad to get across the pond, but to remember how to swim in the water of life’s in-betweens. His classmate Meredith Montgomery asked her fellow classmates to think about the place they spend the most time in life, suggesting that instead of thinking of a literal place to consider home, they should “build a beautiful mind” where they can be at all times.

The Queensbury Madrigals, which included some of the graduating class, sang a song about reaping what you sow, which echoed the words of P Snide’s commencement address, suggesting that 30 seconds of kindness each day helps to change the world.

Smith, retiring after four decades of teaching, reminded the new graduates to “get their heads out of their phones” and “really listen to people.”

Superintendent Gannon did his research before writing his commencement speech, highlighting the number of students in the class that had spent their whole educational careers in the district and noting the number of students who joined at each milestone of a new grade level.

He and Snide both shared fond memories regaled by elementary and middle school teachers and what they would miss most about the seniors, including silly holiday outfits or friendly daily greetings.