Queensbury school officials investigate unfounded report of student with weapon

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury school officials on Tuesday investigated a report of a middle school student with a weapon, which turned out to be unfounded.

Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon sent a message to parents that a student reported a safety concern to administrators after school. The student said that while in the hallway, another student claimed they were in possession of a weapon.

School officials immediately worked with the Warren County Sheriff’s office and the school resource officer to investigate the claim. As a result of that investigation, the report was found to be false, according to Gannon.

The district is advising people that if they see something, say something and to reach out to building principals if there are any questions.