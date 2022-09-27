 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury school officials investigate unfounded report of student with weapon

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury school officials on Tuesday investigated a report of a middle school student with a weapon, which turned out to be unfounded.

Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon sent a message to parents that a student reported a safety concern to administrators after school. The student said that while in the hallway, another student claimed they were in possession of a weapon.

School officials immediately worked with the Warren County Sheriff’s office and the school resource officer to investigate the claim. As a result of that investigation, the report was found to be false, according to Gannon.

The district is advising people that if they see something, say something and to reach out to building principals if there are any questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News