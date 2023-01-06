Queensbury school district to offer full-day universal pre-K

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Union Free School District announced on Friday that it will offer two sections of full-day universal prekindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.

The new prekindergarten classes will be housed in the Queensbury Elementary School and staffed by certified teachers, according to a news release.

Thirty-six seats will be available through a random lottery, which will be drawn on March 1. The lottery will be open on Jan. 20 on the district’s website at www.queensburyschool.org.

The lottery is available for children turning age 4 on or before Dec. 1, 2023.

“We are so excited about this opportunity for our students and families,” said Principal Jessica Rossetti in a news release. “We know what a difference having a UPK experience makes for setting our youngest learners up for future success, and we are glad to be able to offer it right here at QES.”

The lottery will close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. Parents will be notified via email by March 3, 2023 of acceptance to the program or placement on the waitlist.

Parents will be made aware of the registration and screening processes once their child's name has been drawn through the lottery.

The timeline is as follows:

Jan. 20, 2023: Lottery opens

Feb. 28, 2023 at 5 p.m.: Lottery closes

March 1, 2023: Lottery drawing held

March 3, 2023: Parents will be notified via email

Spring 2023: Registration and UPK screening

Fall 2023: UPK program begins following QUFSD calendar

“As always, our Board of Education is committed to excellence,” said Superintendent Kyle Gannon in a news release. “I am thankful that we have embarked on this journey. It’s an exciting opportunity for our Queensbury community.”