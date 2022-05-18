SCHENECTADY — Queensbury captured its second straight Class A title Wednesday in the Section II Boys Team Tennis Tournament, with a 6-1 win over Burnt Hills.
Queensbury rolls past Burnt Hills for Class A boys tennis title
- Post-Star staff report
