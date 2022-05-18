 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury rolls past Burnt Hills for Class A boys tennis title

  • 0

SCHENECTADY — Queensbury captured its second straight Class A title Wednesday in the Section II Boys Team Tennis Tournament, with a 6-1 win over Burnt Hills.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News