BURLINGTON, Vt. — Queensbury native Jack Randall of the Vermont Lumberjacks was recently named Eastern Hockey League Premier Offensive performer of the week.
Randall, 18, and the Burlington-based Lumberjacks played five games in week 19, going 3-1-1 in that span. Randall played in four of the five games and tallied at least a point in each one, finishing with seven points on five goals and two assists to give him 16 points for the season.
The EHLP is a subdivision of the EHL, a USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior A ice hockey league, with teams based in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. The league develops players ages 16-20 for college hockey.