Queensbury man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing child

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced in Warren County Court on Friday to 20 years in state prison for sexually abusing a child over the course of at least three years.

Zachary A. Mead, 31, had pleaded guilty in May to one felony count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Mead was arrested in May 2020, after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault. Police had brought in Child Protective Services to assist in the investigation. The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for an evaluation and was later interviewed at the Glens Falls-based Warren-Washington County Care Center, which provides support services for victims of child abuse or neglect. The victim provided information about the sexual assault.

The relationship between Mead and the victim was not disclosed.

Mead had pleaded guilty as jury selection was under way for his trial. He later attempted to withdraw his plea, but Judge Robert Smith denied his request.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone praised the work of Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith and First Assistant District Matthew Burin, who prosecuted the case. Carusone also complimented the Warren and Washington Counties CARE Center for working with the victim and the investigative efforts of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

“This case was protracted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet the victim and her family remained strong throughout the process. This sentence holds the defendant accountable and serves to protect the community from this sexual predator,” Carusone said in a news release.

Mead will be required to register as a sex offender and a sample of his DNA will be entered into the New York State DNA database.