Queensbury man sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for knife assault
Queensbury man sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for knife assault

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison on Thursday for assaulting a man with a knife last year.

Dylan J. Johnson, 26, was arrested on May 23, 2020 after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man who had cuts because of a fight with another man at 42 Hiland Springs Way.

Dylan J. Johnson

Johnson 

Patrol officers arrived on scene and found the victim with cuts to his face and leg. The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where he was treated and released.

Johnson was charged with felony counts of first-degree attempted assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on March 18 to the weapons count in satisfaction of the charges.  

