Queensbury man gets probation for DWI

BALLSTON SPA — A Queensbury man was sentenced on Wednesday in Saratoga County Court to 5 years of probation for driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.

Pedro Cabrera Tavarez, 35, was arrested on June 13 after being pulled over in the southbound lane of the Northway south of Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. for a series of traffic infractions.

The trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Tavarez failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17% — more than double the 0.08% legal limit for intoxication.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

Tavarez pleaded guilty to felony DWI in January.

