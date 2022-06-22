Queensbury man faces DWI charge

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a one-car property damage accident on Ridge Road in Queensbury on Monday.
Police responded to the call at approximately 10:55 p.m. and interviewed 58-year-old Ismael Rentas. Police said the trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage during the interview.
Rentas recorded a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.13%, according to police.
The investigation also concluded that the vehicle involved in the accident had a suspended registration due to an insurance lapse.
After failing standardized field sobriety tests, Rentas was arrested and transported for processing, police said. He was issued traffic tickets with a return date of July 5 in Queensbury Town Court.