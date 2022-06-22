 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury man faces DWI charge

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a one-car property damage accident on Ridge Road in Queensbury on Monday.

Police responded to the call at approximately 10:55 p.m. and interviewed 58-year-old Ismael Rentas. Police said the trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage during the interview.

Rentas recorded a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.13%, according to police.

The investigation also concluded that the vehicle involved in the accident had a suspended registration due to an insurance lapse.

After failing standardized field sobriety tests, Rentas was arrested and transported for processing, police said. He was issued traffic tickets with a return date of July 5 in Queensbury Town Court.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Susan B. Anthony marker dedicated at childhood home

Susan B. Anthony marker dedicated at childhood home

The unveiling of a new historical marker at Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home Saturday was the occasion not only for celebration of the famous suffragist’s legacy but also a reckoning of how far the site has come since the house was saved from a foreclosure auction in 2006.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News