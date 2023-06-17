Commencement speakers: Carter Olsen and Meredith Montgomery. They are both seniors in the class of 2023. Carter Olsen is the President of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) and Meredith Montgomery is Vice President of Student Senate and President of the QHS school newspaper, Spartan Scoop.

Interesting facts about the class: The Queensbury High School Graduation Ceremony is always led off with a bagpiper. Achievement Awards in all disciplines are awarded at this event as well. The amount of community service that is provided from this group of students is truly remarkable. With almost 50 clubs within Queensbury High School as well as our Athletic teams, all contributing back to the school community, these students have provided a substantial amount of time giving back.