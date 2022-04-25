 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queensbury driver dies in river crash in Hadley

Hadley Bow Bridge

A helicopter hovers over emergency crews responding to a vehicle in the Sacandaga River after the car left the roadway and rolled down an embankment near the Hadley Bow Bridge on Sunday night. State Police and divers from the Corinth Fire Department located the car and extracted the driver, Edward Mastrangelo, 66, of Queensbury, who was later pronounced dead.

 Photo provided by Jeff St. John

HADLEY — A Queensbury man was pronounced dead after his vehicle was submerged in the Sacandaga River in the town of Hadley on Sunday.

Police responded at 7:47 p.m. Sunday to reports that a car, operated by Edward Mastrangelo, 66, had gone into the water while traveling on Old Corinth Road.

The accident occurred near the Hadley Bow Bridge and required emergency services from multiple local departments.

State police assisted by divers from the Corinth Fire Department located the vehicle and removed the driver who was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and pronounced dead.

According to police, Mastrangelo was traveling south on Old Corinth Road when his vehicle went off the east shoulder, down an embankment and rolled before landing in the river and becoming submerged.

An autopsy on the victim is pending.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

