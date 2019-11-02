Doug Beaty
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Independence, Libertarian
Address: 7 Saint Andrews Drive, Queensbury
Occupation: Current public servant and finance and insurance agent
Education: Glens Falls High School graduate; B.S. SUNY Plattsburgh
Age: 64
Current public offices held: Queensbury supervisor at-large representing Queensbury on county board
Past public offices held: Queensbury school board member; Climate Smart Committee (new position and member)
Credentials for office: Former vice president of store operations overseeing 1,100 employees and 285 stores; full understanding of successful and sound business practices; a team leader and compromiser to achieve objectives; former member of Queensbury school board; leader in saving taxpayers’ dollars; stopped $13 million runway extension boondoggle; got Siemens to pay county 500K.
Top issues in this campaign: Continuing the job of protecting every taxpayer dollar; fighting the county’s urge to overspend on wasteful projects; continue protecting seniors by not allowing budget cuts to our most vulnerable sector of residents; continuing finding ways to reduce taxes, not increase them; sensible climate change decisions that will not destroy NYS economy.
What I’d do if elected: Get a fair and sensible EMS program for the entire county; vet new ideas to lower taxes for the Queensbury and county residents; fight and oppose the never-ending and increasing state mandates that are choking town and county residents.
Jean Lapper
Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic
Address: 20 Fairway Court, Queensbury
Occupation: CPA, owner, Anderson Advisory
Education: B.S. accounting, University at Albany
Age: 59
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: I am a certified public accountant with 30 years of experience. I am also a committed community volunteer. When you put these skill sets together, it is clear that I have the ability to help the county create a stable financial future that will enhance the economy and build community.
Top issues in this campaign: Fiscal responsibility, protecting the environment and creating opportunity are top issues. Hard-earned tax dollars need to be maximized. Our waterways must be protected from invasive species and harmful algae blooms. We must create an entrepreneurial environment to make Warren County a place where our young people want to live.
What I’d do if elected: I will work with county officials to review our position and develop smart fiscal policies for long-term stability. I will research grant opportunities to protect our environment. I will bring a measured voice to the board that focuses on solutions for all residents in this challenging and rapidly changing arena.
Brad Magowan
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Independence
Address: 16 Highpointe Drive, Queensbury
Occupation: Self-employed
Education: Queensbury High School, Adirondack Community College
Age: 57
Current public offices held: Queensbury at-large supervisor/Queensbury Planning Board
Past public offices held: Queensbury Planning Board; county Board of Supervisors
Credentials for office: Eight years of Queensbury Planning Board; two years at-large Queensbury supervisor; 38 years in business, mechanical/electrical consultant robotic industry, Planning Board educational seminars, project manager for construction projects; ability to work, listen and be open-minded to our constituents and board members.
Top issues in this campaign: Sale tax, spending, unfunded mandates that burden our county.
What I’d do if elected: Continue to be a strong voice for Queensbury and our county.
Rachel E. Seeber
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Independence
Address: 219 Aviation Road, Queensbury
Occupation: Criminal justice instructor and small business owner
Education: Bachelor’s degree, psychology; master’s degree, criminal justice; and doctoral candidate in education and leadership
Age: 44
Current public offices held: I am not currently serving in public office.
Past public offices held: Warren County supervisor at-large, town of Queensbury, for two terms, various chair positions and committee assignments over those four years, including vice chair of Finance Committee and the chairwoman of Personnel and Higher Education Committee; Victim Witness Unit program director for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of New York, and crime victim specialist for the Warren County District Attorney’s Office.
Credentials for office: I have the ability to hit the ground running and am excited to work for you, Queensbury! Having over 20 years of experience advocating for crime victims and now citizens at the local, state and federal levels of government have provided me with the experience needed to effectively represent you.
Top issues in this campaign: Exploring new and creative avenues to increase revenues to prevent additional future financial burden and keeping a close eye on expenditures without sacrificing quality services already in place that are effective. It’s time to think outside the box and get back to working as a team for you.
What I’d do if elected: I want to be part of a team of representatives that will continue to invest in our youth, encourage them to see the world and then welcome them back home where we have low taxes, quality community services and where this elected official will always return their call or text.
Michael (Mike) Wild
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican and Independence
Address: 11 Blackberry Lane, Queensbury
Occupation: Retired from GE, February 2017; multiple leadership positions in wind energy business; small business co-owner: YB Wild Pottery
Education: B.S. chemical engineering, Syracuse University; leadership training KPMG and GE
Age: 64
Current public offices held: Warren County supervisor at-large, Queensbury
Past public offices held: Committee member, Queensbury Planning/Ordinance Review Committee (2007)
Credentials for office: Leadership experience; strong communication skills; open to new ideas and respectful of others’ opinions; problem solver – familiarity in addressing complex issues; the time and commitment to make a difference in county affairs.
Top issues in this campaign: Increasing sales tax. Do you really trust government with more of your money? Please don’t! I don’t! Consequences have not been explored, and the current proposal is unsustainable. An economic downturn could have drastic implications upon tax bills. If board-approved, we need a referendum so all citizens may decide this matter.
What I’d do if elected: Fight to ensure your tax dollars are spent wisely; insist our investments provide a positive and measurable return; strive to protect our greatest economic asset: Lake George; ask the tough questions/challenge the status quo; restructure bed tax spending to expand our tourism industry.
