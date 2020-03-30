Publisher's Note

The Don Coyote cartoon on Saturday was presented without context. Glens Falls Hospital currently follows WHO and CDC guidelines related to the use and distribution of PPE equipment during this COVID-19 crisis, albeit with limited supplies. The Post-Star respects and admires the sacrifices that GFH staff has made during this difficult and scary time. The Post-Star is committed to providing the Glens Falls community with the most accurate and thorough coverage you have come to expect from us.