Public invited to open houses on Greenwich revitalization

GREENWICH — Greenwich community members can view and comment on the draft Greenwich Revitalization Plan during open houses from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Greenwich Free Library.

The plan, funded by the New York State Department of State Brownfield Opportunity Area program, covers 388 acres in the town and village of Greenwich along Route 29 (Main Street), Route 40 north, and Route 372, including a small section of the village in the town of Easton. The plan looks at brownfields — former industrial sites — and underutilized gateway properties along Main Street from the Route 40 roundabout to the banks of the Batten Kill at the south end of the village.

The draft plan “envisions improved waterfront access, connectivity, infill development, and revitalization to support community goals and long-term economic development and growth,” according to the executive summary.

The study area includes 110 potential brownfield sites on 107 acres and more than 103 acres of vacant, abandoned or underutilized sites, including some large parcels and much of the village’s waterfront.

The plan notes that unlike Washington County as a whole, neighboring towns, and the town of Greenwich, “the village population has grown substantially over the past decade,” with an increasing number of people under the age of 34. The plan foresees a growing need for a variety of housing and recreation opportunities in the village, as well as opportunities for businesses.

Strategies and recommendations in the plan were arrived at through ongoing planning efforts. The village, town and local leadership are expected to use the plan to guide public and private investment in the study area.

The planning effort was led by the consultant team of Chazen, WXY architecture + urban design and Sidekick Creative. Representatives from the team will be at the open houses to answer questions and collect comments. The executive summary, summary presentation and full draft plan are posted on the village and town websites, www.villageofgreenwich.org and www.greenwichny.org. Project information will be available at the library through the month of January. Comments and questions should be submitted to ngreenberger@labellapc.com by Jan. 31.

Wednesday’s open house will be followed at 6 p.m. by the Battenkill Conservancy’s annual meeting and speaker series. Norabelle Greenberger, a consultant with Chazen, will lead a discussion on “Balancing Preservation and Progress on the Battenkill.” For more information, check the town and village websites.

