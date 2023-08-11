Warren County is seeking public input as county leaders update the countywide “Hazard Mitigation Plan” (HMP), which identifies potential hazards, such as storm-related conditions or factors that could negatively affect Warren County’s residents and visitors.

The draft plan was released and posted online at https://www.warrencountynewyorkhmp.com/. Public input on it can be provided by logging on for a brief online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J96CP3Y.

The update process began in 2022, and residents can review the progress, broken down by municipality. with the updated HMP online. Click on the “Explore the Plan” link to see the breakdown by community.

Warren County Office of Emergency Services and Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District are overseeing the HMP update, working with municipal officials and other stakeholders around the county.

The update of the HMP allows the county and participating jurisdictions to continue to be eligible for grant-funded projects such as land acquisitions, home elevations and local flood control measures. These actions reduce hazard vulnerability, and communities are able to recover more quickly from disasters.

If you would like more information or would like to provide feedback, contact Jim Lieberum at Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District, 518-623-3119 or jiml@warrenswcd.org.

To continue to stay informed about the project, visit https://www.warrencountynewyorkhmp.com/.