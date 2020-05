FORT ANN — The Town Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall and the public can listen via conference call, according to officials.

The call number is 1.646.876.9923 and the meeting ID is 821.9790.9327

In other town news, Tuesday's meeting of the town Planning Board has been canceled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0